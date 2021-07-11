Who authorized police car redesign?

Where are the police squad cars with the new redesigned logos?

The new logo was created in a special rebranding committee and OK’d by the City Council on May 17.

Now a new graphics package has been approved for the squad cars which are all black cars with “police” written on the side.

How did this happen and who did the design? Who approved it? On June 1, the City Finance Committee voted 2-1 to authorize spending of $8,000 from the police department camera budget to remove the griffin wraps and install new graphics on 32 squad cards. The new redesigned logo voted on in a special committee is not even on the cars.

Our city runs on transparency?

This looks like it was done behind closed doors. Remember this when you vote Nov. 2. Bring back the griffin, a treasured logo since 1964, in respect for the Waterloo Police Department.

Judy Ciesielski, Waterloo

