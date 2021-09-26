White evangelicals wield outsized influence

Radical conservative proponents, an oddly coalesced group commonly clumped together now as “white Christian nationals,” constantly complain about too much government interference. This all while pushing for yet more harsh government controls regarding who can vote, what history can be taught in schools, who can use which bathrooms, what a woman can do with her own body, etc. And they, who often boast of compassion for others and high morality (Trump?), have been the first to resist COVID vaccinations, thus seriously endangering the survival of everyone. The contradictions within this group are totally mind-numbing.

Evangelical Christians, an integral part of this movement, still push their narrow religious agenda regarding laws, prayers, ceremonies, emblems, statues, and more requests for financial benefits/deductions. Surely the time has come to eliminate their special tax-exempt status because of their continued political intrusions upon our democracy. According to three recent national surveys, White evangelical Christians are now less than 14% of the U.S. population, yet they remain influential because of their vast moneyed donations to politicians and for being part of that clamoring crowd.

We must keep working to insure our democracy remains intact for the benefit of all, not just for those few self-chosen.

Mary McBee, Tama

