LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

When will vaccine hypocrisy end?

When will the nonsense and hypocrisy end?

They are telling the unjabbed to take the jab because the jab works, and telling the jabbed to get a booster because the jab doesn’t work. All while telling everyone that the unjabbed are putting the jabbed in danger by not getting a jab that didn’t protect the jabbed.

How’s this for brilliance?

Ocasio-Cortez caught partying in Miami without mask: “Rules for thee but not for me.”

This is not about health or safety, it is about control. The Marxist mindset says “we need to have control.”

We need to love our freedom more than we are scared of a germ.

Dave Smith, Waterloo

 

