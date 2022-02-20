When the government really tramples your liberties

In 1970 I was drafted out of college. I was opposed to the Vietnam war, but amazingly that opposition was of absolutely no concern to my draft board, or to the other patriotic citizens who expected me to uphold my legal obligations.

Before I could ship out, however, I found myself in a long line receiving vaccinations for every disease that had ever existed on the Asian continent. If I had refused inoculation I would have faced criminal charges for undermining the readiness of my unit and endangering the mission. I was under the impression that I did not actually have a choice when given a direct and sensible order.

It never occurred to me that I could have simply refused, quit in protest, and gone home to a red state where I could actually receive unemployment and plaudits to reward me for my courageous stance.

Boy, do I feel dumb! Here I was, stupidly thinking that being sent overseas against my will was part of what was expected of an American citizen, but now I see that real "sacrifice" is being required to get vaccinated or wear a piece of cloth to protect others.

Thank you for your service!

Ron Orf, Triploi

