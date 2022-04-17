When schools fail, choice should be offered

Reference: “Support our schools, reject voucher plan” in The Courier, April 3.

In this highlighted editorial we are told to reject Gov. Reynolds’ plan for school choice for financial reasons and to reject “already passing expensive new transparency measures for Iowa’s public schools.”

While over 56% Iowa’s total state budget is for public education, this editorial declares that “new transparency measures for Iowa schools” are bad because cost.

This article doesn’t state the minimum that should be expected from K-12 education. This would include physical and emotional safety, lack of ideological indoctrination, and clear and concise knowledge transfer for the mutual benefit of the student and society.

If public school system does not meet the needs of the student, school choice should be offered. There is no reason why public school failure should continue to be rewarded. To ensure compliance transparency should be mandated. According to “Public School Review” Waterloo school district is 321 out of 330 school districts in the entire state. In other words in the bottom 5%.

But according to this Quad City Times editorial school choice should be rejected.

