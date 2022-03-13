Sen. Chuck Grassley just registered to run for another six-year term to the U.S. Senate. By November, he will be 89 years old and has been in the Senate for the 41 years since serving in the House from 1975-1981. He is currently ninth in Senate years of service and requires 10 more years to break the record.

This comes to my point that the chances of Grassley serving his full term of six more years if elected this fall are low because "life happens" to him or his family, which means who finishes his term? According to federal law, the state Legislature gets to assign how he is replaced, and in Iowa, that is by the governor.

So there is a good chance that could either be his grandson, Pat Grassley, in the Iowa House to keep his last name legacy going (for shame if true), or Kim Reynolds could call her own number since she's such a "rising star" (shame again) and let Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg take over the state. So my question is, when is a vote for Chuck not a vote for Chuck? My guess is he retires less than two years after elected.

Larry Kriener, Waterloo

