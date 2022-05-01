When is a muffler not a muffler?

Google search for Iowa law 321.436. Look in a dictionary for "muffler." You don't have to be real smart to understand it. When something doesn't "reduce the sound of an engine" or "prevent noise," it is not "in good working condition" and is not a "muffler," and it a misnomer to call it a muffler. Any level-minded person, or prosecutor, or judge, or law enforcement personnel should know that.

Just try to get them to do any enforcement on all the scoffers who removed a good sensible factory muffler and altered their system to make more noise than no muffler. You'll get excuses and inaction. There's a contrariness about it. Citizens don't have to tell them to do asinine "tobacco compliance" entrapment programs, even though a teenager smoking in his own airspace doesn't harm or harass anyone else.

There are defense lawyers and organizations that cleverly twist, construe and interpret that section of the law and neuter the true meaning of words to make them meaningless.

New York now has a $1,000 fine for having such noisemaking systems on a vehicle. Some repair shops can be penalized for installing such noise systems.

Herman Lenz, Sumner

