When did guns become religious symbols?
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

When did guns become religious symbols?

When I was a kid almost everyone in my little town had a gun for hunting and for no other reason. If I had walked downtown with my .22 openly displayed someone would have called my father, who would have locked up the gun until my 50th birthday. No one ever brought a gun to a public place.

Now, in Iowa, any paranoid living in unreality can obtain a weapon superior to what I had in Vietnam with no background checks, walk into an eatery, lock and load, and no one can do anything about it or even confront him until he actually fires.

Four mass shootings in six hours in the U.S., while the gun lobby tries to convince us how much safer we are now that every punk's grudge ends in a shootout, with most of the shooters feeling they are "defending themselves" from the others, who are also armed.

But still, there is continual whining from Iowa lawmakers about the "right to bear arms" being infringed by "snowflakes", when "gun rights" seem to trump all other rights!

This is insanity! A gun is no longer a tool with a proper use; it is now a religious icon.

Ronald Orf, Tripoli

