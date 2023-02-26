You as a human being living in freedom have every right to read any book, enjoy the privacy of your beliefs, religious, sexual, and the freedom to educate your children as best you can. This does not give political hacks, elected or not, to dictate their beliefs into law against yours.
What is next, Iowa? Book burning? Crystal night? Mass rallies? The final solution?
The Republican Party has become what we fought World War II to destroy. Iowa, you have the backbone to put these wannabe storm troopers back in the pit they crawled out of. Do it now.
Bob Black, Waterloo