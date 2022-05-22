What's fair about US share in NATO?

Ask any politician to describe "fair share" and their roles implementing and enforcing it.

Its unlikely any of the 535 will cite the U.S. Tax Code.

NATO defense spending in 2021 was $1.2 trillion, of which $811 billion (68%) is on the U.S. taxpayer (but just 47% of us). Fair share? The second-largest contributor was $73 billion (6%).

Seventeen of the 30 NATO countries failed meet their assigned 2% GDP share. Why does the U.S. give 3.52% of GDP vs. goal of 2%?

Last week, the U.S. House rushed to give Biden not the $33 billion requested for Ukraine "aid," but inexplicably approved $40 billion, and just 57 U.S. representatives had the courage to say "no."

No one read the bill in those slammed two days. Similarly, in the U.S. Senate, only 11 senators demonstrated the political and fiscal competence to say "no."

Most taxpayers likely support the concept of "fair share" when actually practiced, not hypocritically preached politically. There's no "fair share" or equity in this swamp legislation. International law should be seizing Russian assets to pay every cent of Ukraine's defense and reconstruction, not Iowa taxpayers.

Paul Higgins, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0