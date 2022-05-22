 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What's fair about US share in NATO?

  • 0
LTE

Ask any politician to describe "fair share" and their roles implementing and enforcing it.

Its unlikely any of the 535 will cite the U.S. Tax Code.

NATO defense spending in 2021 was $1.2 trillion, of which $811 billion (68%) is on the U.S. taxpayer (but just 47% of us). Fair share? The second-largest contributor was $73 billion (6%).

Seventeen of the 30 NATO countries failed meet their assigned 2% GDP share. Why does the U.S. give 3.52% of GDP vs. goal of 2%?  

Last week, the U.S. House rushed to give Biden not the $33 billion requested for Ukraine "aid," but inexplicably approved $40 billion, and just 57 U.S. representatives had the courage to say "no."

No one read the bill in those slammed two days. Similarly, in the U.S. Senate, only 11 senators demonstrated the political and fiscal competence to say "no."

Most taxpayers likely support the concept of "fair share" when actually practiced, not hypocritically preached politically. There's no "fair share" or equity in this swamp legislation. International law should be seizing Russian assets to pay every cent of Ukraine's defense and reconstruction, not Iowa taxpayers.

People are also reading…

Paul Higgins, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man is an insane species

Man is an insane species

Man is the most insane species. He worships an invisible God and destroys a visible nature, unaware that this nature he's destroying is the Go…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News