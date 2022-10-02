What kind of a country do we want to live in?

Are you ready? In a few weeks we will have an opportunity to decide what kind of a country we want to live in. The Democrats and Republicans all agree that we are in a battle for the “very soul" of America. Joe Biden has been in office less than two years, but we can already see what socialism looks like. He said he would work to bring a broken country together, but from the very moment he was sworn-in we could see this was a big lie. He had only one thing on his mind, and that was to push his socialist/globalist agenda. In order to do this he had to get rid of the things that make us special, things like the rights and privileges that are found in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, freedom of the press and the right to a fair and speedy trial. Our Congress , executive and judicial branches give us the checks and balances that make this country so great. We should have made sure Joe read this document before he was voted into office. The choice we now have: a government of the people, by the people and for the people, or Joe Biden’s dictatorship supported by all of the Democrats.