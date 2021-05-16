What happened to the Republican Party?

What has happened to the Republican Party? Donald Trump never was a true conservative. Conservatives generally believe in a strong military and free trade. Trump attacked John McCain's military record and called veterans "suckers and losers." Trump diverted funds from the military budget to pay for his border wall. Trump suggested pulling out of NATO. Trump's trade war with China hurt farmers. Trump called himself a nationalist, which is basically a euphemism for white supremacist. On Jan. 6 domestic terrorists attacked our Capitol resulting in several deaths including a police officer. While most Americans were horrified, Josh Hawley was seen cheering on the attackers with a fist pump. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims that the California wildfires were caused by "Jewish space lasers." All this seems to be fine with the Republican Party, but Liz Cheney, a true conservative, is being ousted from her leadership position for simply telling the truth and refusing to worship Donald Trump.