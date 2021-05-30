 Skip to main content
What do these things have in common?
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What do these things have in common?

LTE

What do the following have in common?

  • The passenger pigeon.
  • The single-wing formation.
  • The Rath Packing Company.
  • The stick shift.
  • The locally-owned newspaper.
  • The Waterloo Royals.
  • Milli Vanilli.
  • Local governmental decision making.

Glenn Nelson, Janesville

