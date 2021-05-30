What do these things have in common?
What sense did it make to have Americans locked up, out of work and socially distanced/masked for a year, now to open the border to un-America…
Here we go again -- the Courier making arithmetic mistakes. In a May 6 Call the Courier on the cost of the griffin patch and property taxes, $…
The FDA has not “officially” approved any of the COVID-19 vaccines. It has granted “emergency use authorization” only. The FDA website says th…
An open letter to President Biden:
First Class mail continues to provides an affordable and secure method of communication for millions of Americans. The Delivering for America …
I have been delighted to witness the growth of wind and solar here in Iowa. As a state senator and in my position with the University of North…
As a voter in Iowa, what do you want/expect from your elected officials? Truth? Integrity? Honesty? Courage? Commitment to service for their c…
I am a World War II veteran who has witnessed the unspeakable depredations inflicted by powerful authoritarian enemies bent on the destruction…
In the column "GOP seeks to shut down social protests" in the May 6 Courier, writer David A. Love is smart enough to see the real intent of th…