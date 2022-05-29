What awaits us in the coming theocracy

In your letter to the editor (May 22) you quoted the Bible in speaking of nature. To be consistent, use the Bible for other subjects as well. For example:

Stone teenagers to death for not obeying mom and dad. (Deut. 21:18-21).

Stone men to death for gathering firewood on Sunday. (Numbers 15:32-35).

Stone to death new brides found not to be a virgin. (Deut. 22:21).

Ban from the Lord's congregation men with flat noses or with no testicles. (Deut. 23:1).

Ban all of illegitimate birth from the Lord's congregation. (Deut.22 :21).

Cut off the hand of a woman who tries to save her husband's life by grabbing his attacker by the genitals. (Deut.25:11-12).

My question is, once the fundamentalists get control of the government and set up their theocracy based on the Bible, are they going to put all these and dozens of other wonderful laws into effect? What other wonderful things for the flat-earthers have in mind for us?

To attribute such unjust and superstitious savagery to the creator of ourselves, our beautiful earth, and our universe is to insult the Creator beyond belief.

Randall Gann, Waterloo

