What about our freedom to not become ill?

So, I see where the Ankeny School Board overrode the superintendent's recommendation to keep the mask mandate until after Christmas to give staff and students time to get a booster or vaccinate. There have been 1,300 students already granted "religious exceptions" to the mandate. Just where in the Bible did Jesus say infecting rather than curing lepers was the Christian thing to do? I am also wondering why teachers are expected to go to an unmasked and unvaccinated school, but anyone else who chooses not to get vaccinated or masked will receive unemployment benefits from our freedom-loving governor and Legislature?