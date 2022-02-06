We've been deceived about the vaccines

I have two nephews who are either doctors or nurses. What is being observed? Among all the vaccines I have known in our life (diphtheria, tetanus, measles, rubella, chicken pox, flu, pneumonia and tuberculosis), we have never seen a vaccine that forced one to wear a mask and maintain my social distance, even when you are fully vaccinated. I have never heard of a vaccine that lets you spread the virus even after vaccination. I have never heard of rewards, discounts, and incentives to get vaccinated. I never saw discrimination for those who didn’t. If you haven’t been vaccinated, no one has tried to make you feel like a bad person. I have never seen a vaccine that threatens the relationship between family, colleagues and friends. I have never seen a vaccine used to threaten livelihoods, work or school. I have never seen a vaccine that would allow a 12-year-old to override parental consent. After all the vaccines listed above, I have never seen a vaccine like this one, which discriminates, divides and judges society as it is. And as the social fabric tightens, it’s a powerful vaccine! She does all these things except immunization. If we still need a booster dose after we are fully vaccinated, and still need to get a negative test after we are fully vaccinated, and we still need to wear a mask after we are fully vaccinated, and can still be hospitalized after we have been fully vaccinated, it will likely come "it's time for us to admit that we’ve been completely deceived”