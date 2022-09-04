 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We're watching the fall of America

We're watching the fall of America. An entire political party cannot say unequivocally Trump was wrong to steal classified and top secret documents from the White House, and that it puts our national security at risk. Instead, Joni Ernst said the raid of Mar-A-Lago was focused on trying to make sure Trump doesn't win in 2024, that it's unprecedented, and to have this agency (Department of Justice) used in this way comes across as very political. When did Republicans start working for Trump instead of us? Election deniers across the country are winning primaries simply by being loyal to Trump. Threats to democracy is now the No. 1 issue for voters in a recent poll. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court several states haved banned or restricted abortion access, despite the majority of Americans supporting a woman's right to choose. The majority of Americans support gun restrictions, but Republicans feel it is more important for 18-year-olds to have AR-15s than to protect our lives. Little did we know when Trump spoke of American carnage at his inauguration it was just beginning.

Sandy Latting, Waterloo

 

