Diverting public monies for public schools? Parental school choice!
Barring parents from being able to choose if their child can receive gender affirming care? Criminal act!
Not allowing trans individuals the freedom to use a restroom consistent with his/her gender? Criminal act!
Not allowing educators to discuss issues of systemic forms of sexism and racism? Criminal act!
Mask mandates? Back off, Hitler!
Gary Hart once said that we're no longer "electing" the best and the brightest among us. I've provided several exhibits of that for all of you.
Gary Priebe, Cedar Falls