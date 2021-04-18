We're in for a long four years of Biden

Has anyone seen “jack-in-the-box” President Joe Biden? It seems like all he does is pop out of his cubby hole, read something from the teleprompter, sign an executive order taking more of our money and liberties away and pops back in again. Usually the vice president is a few feet behind in case he has trouble, and he takes no questions from reporters. What’s the matter, Joe, does the cat have your tongue. What’s your plan on the border ? Can you imagine what some of these mothers and their children are going through in the hands of these drug cartels. Many of them have been assaulted on the way up, and who knows how many will never make it. Then you put 250 of them in areas designed for 80 people. Where is your compassion? The border was in great shape when you took office, and now it’s wide open with unlimited amounts of drugs and human trafficking coming across. I know you're just the puppet, Joe, but somebody is doing a terrible job of pulling the strings. It’s going to be a long four years!