We're all made in God's image

Gee, I'm a white supremacist racist in so many ways it's hard to count them anymore, but let's try.

First of all, I voted for Trump twice. That alone will get me a premium club membership.

I believe in voter ID requirements because people of color can just as easily get an ID as people of no color.

My tax dollars built streets through diverse communities.

I believe in funding the police.

But most of all, I committed the most egregious sin of all, being born without any skin color, except in the summer when the sun hides my blandness through tanning.

When do those re-education camps start?

Racism is no joke, but the way it is thrown around today is. It cheapens the real meaning of the term when it actually occurs. Falsely accusing others of it is just hiding behind your insecurities to make you seem more righteous and it divides people.

We're all created in God's image. Treating each other as such will help bring us together. As Jesus Christ commands, "In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you. "

Craig Cohea, Cedar Falls

