We'd be better off with Trump

One of the biggest witch hunts in U.S. history is going on right now. The Democrats are trying railroad Donald Trump because they are afraid of him. First off, Nancy Pelosi took all the neutral people off the Jan. 6 committee and put her hand-picked people on the committee. They had Cassidy Hutchinson lying as was Liz Cheney that Donald Trump attacked the Secret Service as they were driving Jan. 6, but the Secret Service agents have denied everything but did they call them to testify.

The 9/11 people went after Trump for the Saudi golf event, but not one spoke out about Biden when he went to the Saudis for more oil.

Biden canceled energy leases, shut down drilling, canceled pipelines. Biden's policy failures have created an inflation crisis, border crisis and crime crisis, and left Americans and allies in Afghanistan to this very day.

Biden has released the oil reserve to lower our gas prices. Then why has he sold nearly six million barrels of oil to China? Hunter Biden has ties to the Chinese oil company that got the oil?

We would have been better off with Trump!

Richard Sadler, Jesup