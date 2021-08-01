Wearing a mask a life or death matter for some

Please try to understand why some of us continue to wear masks. We’re a portion of the 5% of American people who are immunocompromised, which is defined as: “A weakened immune system or other conditions such as lung disease, obesity, advanced age, diabetes and heart disease can put people at increased risk for coronavirus infection and more severe cases of COVID-19.” We were the first to become fully vaccinated, but do not enjoy near the protection of the vaccine that you do. We continue to avoid large gatherings -- weddings, in-person church services, funerals, parties, etc. That’s our "normal" -- and it sucks! I live alone and am immunocompromised. I haven’t had anyone inside my home or in my car since March 23, 2020. Paranoid? No, but extremely guarded. We’re the crowd, that if infected, would likely not survive. For those that are lucky enough to fall in that 95 percentile, use the gift of intelligence you were given and make your choice, remain extremely guarded – or join our group.