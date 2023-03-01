Colon cancer awareness month is fast approaching, and Digestive Health wants to raise awareness by asking our community to wear blue on March 3. This cancer can be found by doing something as easy as screening for it. This can be done by colonoscopy, which looks for precancerous polyps. Other options can be done in the privacy of your own home, by looking for abnormalities in your stool. Speak with your doctor today to see which is right for you. Per the colon cancer coalition, 1 in 24 people will develop colon cancer. According to American Cancer Society, colon cancer is the fourth-most detected and second deadliest. By 2030, the colon cancer coalition predicts colon cancer will be the leader among deaths of those under the age of 50. The new recommended age for screening has been lowered to 45 as of 2021. Many people you may have heard of have battled colon cancer, including Chadwick Boseman, Audrey Hepburn, and Tina Turner, just to name a few. After having heard these facts, we ask you again to raise awareness by wearing blue on March 3.