 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

We used to prize education; now we prize tax cuts

  • 0
LTE

Liz Mathis had a great editorial about schools, but the task is larger than just schools. Legislative greed runs all the way to the governor's office. Both the Legislature and the governor's office have tried to strip COVID funds for other uses. The governor has tried to fund office staff and new computer upgrades in a bold attempt to use funds not given for such purposes! The Legislature proposes tax cuts because unspent civic funds have produced a surplus. What I have never seen is a legislative salary and benefit slash. I went to Iowa schools when they where No. 1 in the nation. Now our pride is being tax cut addicts. Both the Legislature and the governor propose massive changes to flim flam the public, especially by adding to the sales tax versus income tax. The tax cut addicts think of nothing else because they seem to have no pride in the quality of education or quality of life in Iowa. A shack in the woods for everyone is OK, one more tax cut please! Legislative greed, not civil service, in Iowa!

Harold Tuchel, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Republicans don't respect the vote

Republicans don't respect the vote

I’ve been seeing a lot of keyed-up statements from Iowa’s Republican Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks trying to convince us i…

Biden's first year was a mess

Biden's first year was a mess

A few years after TV became common in most homes there was a talent show hosted by Arthur Godfrey. The lyrics of one of the popular songs at t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News