We used to prize education; now we prize tax cuts

Liz Mathis had a great editorial about schools, but the task is larger than just schools. Legislative greed runs all the way to the governor's office. Both the Legislature and the governor's office have tried to strip COVID funds for other uses. The governor has tried to fund office staff and new computer upgrades in a bold attempt to use funds not given for such purposes! The Legislature proposes tax cuts because unspent civic funds have produced a surplus. What I have never seen is a legislative salary and benefit slash. I went to Iowa schools when they where No. 1 in the nation. Now our pride is being tax cut addicts. Both the Legislature and the governor propose massive changes to flim flam the public, especially by adding to the sales tax versus income tax. The tax cut addicts think of nothing else because they seem to have no pride in the quality of education or quality of life in Iowa. A shack in the woods for everyone is OK, one more tax cut please! Legislative greed, not civil service, in Iowa!