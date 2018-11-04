JEFF ORVIS and ERIC GIDDENS
CEDAR FALLS --- Why we support Dave Williams: First, he is an experienced engineer. Dave has training and experience in understanding and improving complex systems, and those skills certainly would benefit Iowa.
Second, Dave has a long record of service to our community. His work on the Cedar Falls Utilities Board of Trustees, Cedar Falls School Board, Cedar Falls Historical Preservation Commission, and Big Brothers/Big Sisters are all proof of his commitment to public service, not self-interest.
Next, we know Dave understands improving lives in our community and state must be bigger than party politics. We remember a time when legislation was based on its merits, not the party that introduced it.
Finally, we are educators and school board members. We know the quality of life here is intricately tied to the opportunities provided by public education. We need to continue to attract good people into education careers. We need to keep our community colleges, area education agencies and universities affordable. We are confident Dave Williams is the best person to answer these challenges.
