We should work together to unify Waterloo

Driving division

Some time ago, there was an editorial that stated Dr. Walter Cunningham was the president of the NAACP and worked closely with former Police Chief Bernal Koehrsen to build community relationships. Though Cunningham never served as president of the Black Hawk County NAACP he was well respected and a great community leader.

In addition, there have been past NAACP presidents including myself that worked hard to build relationships with the Waterloo Police Department, and the NAACP is still doing so today. Likewise, there is a new generation of young community activist and leaders that are working just as hard to build community relations. However, where do you stand on the issues now?

Instead of widening the division with all of the racist and stereotypical anecdotes and attacks that are on the Cedar Valley Back the Blue Facebook page, why aren’t we working together to make Waterloo and the entire Cedar Valley a great place to live and work for everyone?

If unity is what the group truly seeks to accomplish, I’m sure a meeting can be set up to do just that! Stop perpetuating false stories and hiding your hand when you are called out.

Sharon Goodson, Waterloo

