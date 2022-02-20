 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

We need solutions to problems CAFOs present

  • 0
LTE

Statehouse Democrats show an amazing flair for original thinking when, for the fifth time in five years, they propose a statewide ban on the construction of new CAFOs. I'm sure that, for the fifth time in five years, this measure will be defeated by the Republicans who feel duty-bound to save the family farm and protect the American way of life.

But, there really is a problem, and a big one. The occupants of these facilities consume millions of tons of feed and produce millions of tons of waste. This waste is spread in surrounding fields, sometimes, so heavily that soil can't incorporate it, letting a heavy rain turn it into runoff, toxic to aquatic life.

This problem isn't completely caused by Joe McFarmer but the real owners of the animals, Tyson, Smithfield, etc. who seem to think they can treat public waterways as private sewers. Our elected officials need to consult with hydrologists, soil scientists, engineers, etc. for remedies before any more CAFO permits are issued.  

People are also reading…

I'm confident solutions will be found and safeguards put in place to protect soil and water quality, because no one knows more about spreading manure than politicians.

Lon TePaske, Cedar Falls

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to fix daylight saving time

How to fix daylight saving time

In regard to the article involving the annual complaints about daylight saving time, here is an approach that may make more sense. Instead of …

Books that messed up the world

Books that messed up the world

In his extraordinary book "Ten Books that Screwed Up the World and Five Others that Didn't Help," Benjamin Wiker identified some of the influe…

Only God can free us of prejudice

Only God can free us of prejudice

I was disappointed with Steve Corbin's reliance on the standard form of commentary which we have come to expect from left-leaning intellectual…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News