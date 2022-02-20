We need solutions to problems CAFOs present

Statehouse Democrats show an amazing flair for original thinking when, for the fifth time in five years, they propose a statewide ban on the construction of new CAFOs. I'm sure that, for the fifth time in five years, this measure will be defeated by the Republicans who feel duty-bound to save the family farm and protect the American way of life.

But, there really is a problem, and a big one. The occupants of these facilities consume millions of tons of feed and produce millions of tons of waste. This waste is spread in surrounding fields, sometimes, so heavily that soil can't incorporate it, letting a heavy rain turn it into runoff, toxic to aquatic life.

This problem isn't completely caused by Joe McFarmer but the real owners of the animals, Tyson, Smithfield, etc. who seem to think they can treat public waterways as private sewers. Our elected officials need to consult with hydrologists, soil scientists, engineers, etc. for remedies before any more CAFO permits are issued.

I'm confident solutions will be found and safeguards put in place to protect soil and water quality, because no one knows more about spreading manure than politicians.

Lon TePaske, Cedar Falls

