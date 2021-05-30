We need a culture that cherishes life

The composition of the current Supreme Court, like the court that adjudicated Roe v. Wade, has six of the nine justices nominated by Republican presidents. The outcome could re-establish the principle of the sanctity of life. The state supreme courts will need to re-establish this principle also, i.e., before laws could have an effect on saving the lives of the unborn.

Lives can be saved now by actions we take in feeding the world’s starving children and providing health care to others. It is our actions, rather than our laws, that manifest a culture of life. Manifested in what we can control and do; rather than what we cannot control, i.e., what others do.

In the Philippines, I observed almost all small children in the hand of an older child or an adult. Filipinos cherished their children. What I observe in the United States is that our population would decline if we stopped immigration. If we had empathy for the desperation of others, our lives would express the sanctity of life. If every city and every university campus had a facility to care for pregnant women there would be less abortion. We too could develop a culture that cherishes life.

Thomas Schoellen, Gilbertville

