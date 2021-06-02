We need a bipartisan investigation of Jan. 6

I have been a fan of Chuck Grassley for many years. I have offered him my views on various subjects for those many years. I have not always liked that he did not agree with me, but I could understand why he held his point of view.

However, on the vote against the latest investigation into the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, I cannot stand without comment his vote against the commission especially without a counter investigation proposal.

The letter from WWII veteran Arthur Frick of Waverly (Sunday Courier May 30) says it all. Please read that letter.

There must be an investigation by those who are members of the checks and balances set up by the Founders. The argument that this investigation is redundant because there are other investigations in process is not valid, as those agencies have been so diminished and discredited by the previous administration.

We need a high profile investigation.

Steve O'Brien, Waterloo

