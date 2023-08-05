In a July 29 letter to the editor it was mentioned that the climate is always changing, so we need not be concerned. The writer was correct. In the past when Earth was colder, you could walk across the Gulf of Mexico from Tampa, Florida, to New Orleans, Louisiana. At other times when it was warmer, sea levels were high and Florida was only a narrow strip of sand dunes. If the climate is always changing, why should we care?

We should care because past climate changes usually were very slow, giving plants and animals time to adjust. The few times when the climate changed rapidly, there were mass species extinctions. The climate is currently warming at a very rapid rate, and extinctions and population reductions are already happening. If this rapid rate of warming continues, there almost certainly will be many species extinctions around the globe.

The second reason we should care is because the Earth is warming rapidly at a time when the natural conditions are not causing the warming. Man’s activities, especially the carbon dioxide emitted from the burning of fossil fuels, is causing the Earth to warm. This means we can do something about it. Let’s do it.

David Voigts, Jesup