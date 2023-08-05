Related to this story

Most Popular

The makings of tyranny in America

The makings of tyranny in America

The July 8 Courier reported a Black Hawk County deputy tried to run a patrol car over a citizen. Is this "officer defense" or attempted murder…

Letter writers spew nonsense

Letter writers spew nonsense

It is difficult to answer all the nonsense that keeps getting printed in letters. Truth and facts take a little longer than fables. Let’s look…