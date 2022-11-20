We heard Democrats' message, we just didn't like it

Your Nov. 10 article "Blue isles in a sea of red," along with the corresponding photo, is so profound yet the Democratic leaders of the largest cities and counties in Iowa appear to be blind to the world around them. You write that Linn County Democratic Chair Bret Nilles said that Democrats need to find a way to message rural voters. I am truly at a loss trying to comprehend his (Nilles) statement. Does he not know of television, radio, newspapers, and/or any other type of social media, and how it reaches far and wide (including us rural folk)? Well, I am now going to "let the cat out of the bag" for Mr. Nilles: Rural Iowans heard, saw, and read your message loud and clear. Your ability to reach out to rural voters is working just fine. It is the message you transmit that puts you in this conundrum.