LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

We have met the enemy, and he is us

I'd agree that the Biden administration is screwed up. Unfortunately, in my opinion, another four years of Trump or some other right wing buffoon would be just as bad or worse. To me, our parties are like choosing between syphilis and gonorrhea.

My chief complaint with both parties is that neither one has done anything about our monster trade deficits for the past 40 years. We've built a tremendously powerful enemy (China) by allowing our industry to be transplanted. But for the industrial transfer, China would be toothless. There's a thin slice of Americans who have really cashed in by controlling both parties with campaign money and manipulating our corrupt political system.

Recently China started boring holes to place 100-plus ICBMs. New reports say the fentanyl coming into this country is mainly from Mexico, and the precursor chemicals needed to produce it are coming from China into Mexico.

Like Pogo said while looking in the mirror: "We have met the enemy and he is us." Indeed we are wretched fools who believe they've secured a solid future may God have mercy on us.

Robert Blain, Cedar Falls

 

