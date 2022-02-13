We don't need any more Capitol investigations

It’s been a year since those “crazy people with sticks" broke into the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., trying to take over the government. They may have succeeded if they had remembered to bring their snowballs. If our representatives and senators were scared, they should try living in our big cities for a couple of days. We don’t need any more committees or investigations, there are hundreds of cameras all over the building. We know exactly what happened and by who. The leadership knew there were going to be thousands of upset people at that meeting. Why weren’t they prepared? Any further investigation should begin with testimony from the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. We should all want to know the truth, but it shouldn’t take this long. With Russia preparing to invade the Ukraine, China looking to take over Taiwan, North Korea threatening its southern neighbor and Iran looking for ways to destroy Israel, let’s put this to rest.