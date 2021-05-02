 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We do we love some animals, eat others?
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

We do we love some animals, eat others?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

Last Sunday night’s Oscar for best documentary went to Netflix’s trailblazing documentary “My Octopus Teacher.” The documentary chronicles a complex relationship between a man and the world’s most bizarre animal — an octopus. It further testifies to our highly conflicted relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.

Most of us treasure our “pets” — dogs, cats, horses. Our allegiance to them transcends that to our own species. If our dog and a Congolese child were competing for scarce funds for life-saving surgery, we know who would live.

Yet, we torment, kill, and consume other animals that are similar in appearance, intelligence, and ability to suffer. Then, we condemn Asians who do the same to animals we consider pets.

We pride ourselves on being intelligent, rational beings. We have gone to the moon, unraveled and modified genetic codes, and found cures for deadly diseases. Yet we still have not figured out our relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.

Some of us have. Vegans profess compassion and respect for all sentient beings. Veganism requires no special courses or certifications. Every one of us can become one on our next trip to our supermarket.

William Carruthers, Waterloo

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carrying a gun saved my life
Letters

Carrying a gun saved my life

I write in response to the April 18 letter from Max Schreiber of Cedar Falls. He laments the recent gun laws in Iowa. He said the Founding Fat…

Leftist lies must stop
Letters

Leftist lies must stop

Chauvin convicted; Potter indicted; no charges in the murder of Ashli Babbitt. Systemic injustice must go; socialists must go; the lies must stop.

Bravo, sir, for your letter
Letters

Bravo, sir, for your letter

After reading Mr. Matthew Cohea's letter to the editor (In God's image, April 14) I simply have to say, "Bravo, Mr. Cohea, bravo." Couldn't ha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News