Waverly Utilities doing its part on renewable energy

We would like to thank David Fredrick for his interest in Waverly’s energy future. His recent guest column provides us an opportunity to address the future of renewable opportunities for Waverly Utilities. As Fredrick stated, Waverly Utilities has a long-term agreement to purchase the large majority of our power from Municipal Electric Association of Nebraska (MEAN). This agreement (established in 2010) enables Waverly Utilities to have a reliable source of energy at stable prices. However, it does limit Waverly Utilities’ ability to make independent decisions about the sources of energy.