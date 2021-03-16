 Skip to main content
Waverly Utilities doing its part on renewable energy
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

We would like to thank David Fredrick for his interest in Waverly’s energy future. His recent guest column provides us an opportunity to address the future of renewable opportunities for Waverly Utilities. As Fredrick stated, Waverly Utilities has a long-term agreement to purchase the large majority of our power from Municipal Electric Association of Nebraska (MEAN). This agreement (established in 2010) enables Waverly Utilities to have a reliable source of energy at stable prices. However, it does limit Waverly Utilities’ ability to make independent decisions about the sources of energy.

Despite these limitations, Waverly Utilities is proud of our heritage as a leader in renewable energy and is committed to providing cost effective, sustainable power. We have or are currently pursuing many options to continue our leadership role including:

  • Current participation in a large-scale solar project request for proposal  with several other MEAN members that could result in a solar array in Waverly as large as 30 acres.
  • Creation of a 10 kilowatt solar array at our offices as a learning project.
  • Recognition as a state leader in energy conservation efforts.
  • Completion of an electric vehicle study in 2019 and installation of commercial.

Bob Buckingham, Waverly

