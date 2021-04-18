 Skip to main content
Waverly Health Center says thanks during National Volunteer Week
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Waverly Health Center says thanks during National Volunteer Week

As we observe National Volunteer Week April 18-24, we would like to express our gratitude to all of the individuals that currently volunteer or have volunteered for Waverly Health Center in years past.

We could not do what we do without our wonderful hospital volunteers and Auxiliary Gift Garden. Volunteers give support for hospital staff, a smile as a greeting for our visitors, baby blankets and caps for all our newborns, a prayer, a listening ear, help when needing to find your way around the hospital and doing whatever is needed at the time! Volunteering is a choice -- a generous choice -- that these exceptional men and women have made on behalf of our organization, and we’re proud to recognize our volunteer’s role in improving our patients’ experience.

Volunteerism is shown to be good for our health. The connections we make and the act of helping others provide meaning and purpose in our lives and help our sense of well-being. So as we observe National Volunteer Week this year, we thank our volunteers for their service, empathy and compassion and for their selfless dedication to our patients and our mission.

Heidi Solheim, interim CEO

Melinda Pitt, volunteer services manager

Waverly Health Center

