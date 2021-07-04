 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo Youth City Council says thanks for donations
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Waterloo Youth City Council says thanks for donations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

From the members of the Waterloo Youth City Council to the generous community of Waterloo: Thank you for helping our council strive toward success in our mission to help the issue of youth mental health. In the month of May we held a youth mental health drive where we received a multitude of items and financial donations. Without the various businesses, churches and organizations that allowed us to leave a donation box to collect items for the drive we would not have been able to make such an impact. All donations were graciously given to the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, which supports many of the youths in our community. Our council and the youths appreciate all that the community has done for us.

Rylee Boulden, Waterloo

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden voters can't complain
Letters

Biden voters can't complain

Let's start with $3 dollar gas. Almost 1 million immigrants will have crossed the border by the time this printed. Inflation is on the rise. A…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News