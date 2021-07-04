Waterloo Youth City Council says thanks for donations

From the members of the Waterloo Youth City Council to the generous community of Waterloo: Thank you for helping our council strive toward success in our mission to help the issue of youth mental health. In the month of May we held a youth mental health drive where we received a multitude of items and financial donations. Without the various businesses, churches and organizations that allowed us to leave a donation box to collect items for the drive we would not have been able to make such an impact. All donations were graciously given to the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, which supports many of the youths in our community. Our council and the youths appreciate all that the community has done for us.