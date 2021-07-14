Waterloo needs traffic cameras for safety reasons

This is in response to the letter by Dave Thomas (Letters, July 11). Yes, we do need traffic cams and not just for revenue. Have you not paid attention to any of the other drivers? I constantly have other drivers go by me at at least 10 mph over the speed limit. Other times I guess it's closer to 20 mph over and that's in-town traffic! I'm sorry you received two tickets and you say you weren't speeding; well find some way to fight them. We also need the red light cameras, as a few years ago I T-boned someone who ran a red light on three-lane Highway 218 at Mitchell Avenue. Also, why are people turning left from the near side of the intersection, instead of beyond the center of the intersection, like they're supposed to? I had others come close to hitting me because they don't turn wide enough!