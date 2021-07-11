Waterloo doesn't need more traffic cameras

Waterloo is getting even more traffic cameras. We don't need any more, we need to get rid of the ones we already have. Twice I have gotten a ticket from a camera at Broadway and Parker; I wasn't speeding either time. I didn't have the time or resources to fight it in court so I just paid the tickets. Both times I felt like I was the victim of a pickpocket. If a real live police officer points their radar gun at a parked car and it registers 50 mph they would realize something is wrong and get their radar gun checked out. A camera isn't capable of that sort of reasoning. When a real live police officer makes a traffic stop they always ask for a drivers license and verify the identity of the driver. A traffic camera doesn't have that ability. What if it's a company car with multiple drivers? What if it's a stolen vehicle? Most of the money from traffic cameras go to an out-of-state corporation. Cameras aren't about safety, they are about revenue. Notice they aren't putting cameras in front of schools. They are in high traffic areas to maximize profits.
Dave Thomas, Waterloo