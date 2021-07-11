Waterloo doesn't need more traffic cameras

Waterloo is getting even more traffic cameras. We don't need any more, we need to get rid of the ones we already have. Twice I have gotten a ticket from a camera at Broadway and Parker; I wasn't speeding either time. I didn't have the time or resources to fight it in court so I just paid the tickets. Both times I felt like I was the victim of a pickpocket. If a real live police officer points their radar gun at a parked car and it registers 50 mph they would realize something is wrong and get their radar gun checked out. A camera isn't capable of that sort of reasoning. When a real live police officer makes a traffic stop they always ask for a drivers license and verify the identity of the driver. A traffic camera doesn't have that ability. What if it's a company car with multiple drivers? What if it's a stolen vehicle? Most of the money from traffic cameras go to an out-of-state corporation. Cameras aren't about safety, they are about revenue. Notice they aren't putting cameras in front of schools. They are in high traffic areas to maximize profits.