Waterloo City Council lacks fiscal discipline

The lack of fiscal discipline coming out of our elected officials these days is alarming. I just read in The Courier that the Waterloo City Council is about to give Mayor Quentin Hart a “chief of staff” making more than $150,000 each year. What’s next? A press secretary and a briefing room so that the mayor can pretend to be the president even more? I’ve lived in Waterloo my entire life, more than 80 years, and I’ve never seen such a laughable city budget. Taxpayers are also spending hundreds of thousands to rebrand our police department, bending to the pressure of a small group of upset citizens. Thankfully, old folks like me won’t have to worry about this insane spending much longer, but I am sickened by the amount of debt my grandchildren are being saddled with. No one is going to move to Waterloo when our taxes go up every year to pay for things that make no logical sense. The mayor just got a raise and now he wants more staff? Give me a break! Give your grandchildren a call tonight and thank them for paying for our governments' never-ending wish lists.