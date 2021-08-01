Water park should adopt farm themes

In 2019 I bought season passes to Lost Island Waterpark for myself and my now 9-year-old daughter. We eagerly waited through COVID and are finally able to enjoy the “island.”

Now that she’s old enough to go play and not hold my hand the entire time, I find myself observing a lot. People drive from all over to come here to Waterloo Iowa to go to the Lost Island. Weird to us locals, but great for the economy. But. There’s a whole thing that just bothers me a lot. Why an island full of tropical catch phrases?

We are Iowans. We should be riding that hay wagon! Why the tropics? Why not a llama spitting at the kids in the “Star Fish Cove?” Why don’t we have ears of corn to go down the Tá Katipo?

Why no hog floaties? Mechanical bulls into a pool of water? Why no silos or grain elevators to ride a soybean pod down Lost Souls Falls with a baptismal pool below?

I feel like we could represent Iowa a lot better here. Otherwise a great time.

Laura Edmondson, Evansdale

