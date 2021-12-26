Was COVID-19 an intentional attack?

In 2019, one world leader could have assumed he could attack with impunity from all recourse or repercussions, a friend, an enemy and the world.

President Joseph Biden, my underlying premise is that COVID-19 pandemic was not a naturally developed or accidentally released virus.

You need to establish a committee led by Vice President Kamala Harris and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to inquire and investigate whether COVID-19 was an intentional attack on the world by one in hopes of conquering and destroying for global domination.

It’s no coincidence that the virus was started in China. Only one power, China’s ally, had privileged and almost unrestricted access to information and logistics to operate within China.

One world leader had former President Trump’s loyalty, where he would attack his staff and others within the U.S. government to defend this other leader, the United States' enemy.

Mr. President please contact Chinese President Xi Jinping, requesting he form a complimentary/unilateral new committee with an identical mission as the Harris/Milley Committee. Hopefully, it would include China’s counterparts to the U.S. committee’s leaders: Premier Li Keqiang and Peoples Liberation Army General China Li Zuocheng.

Vernon Weems, Waterloo

