JIM CHAPMAN
WATERLOO -- As you know we're having an election for the 5th Ward council seat on Dec. 11. This is very important election. As you know, this ward is an old ward made up of a lot seniors on fixed incomes. I hope everyone comes out and votes, but all I ask is to do your homework first. We sure do not need any more liberals. What I mean is, no give-a-ways with no return on our money. What we do need is some council members that are more conservative.
Some council members that are going to put more money in the general fund to help pay off our debt. I have talked to both candidates, and in my opinion, one is liberal and one is more conservative. Check it out as it is your money and your taxes. We have five big items that we are dealing with now and I am talking big money, Sunnyside South, the Rath building, Sullivan Brothers, a grocery store, and a meat processing plant, and we don't know if the developers can come up with the monies for these projects.
I happen to forget another one. It is the EPA decree. Please be informed before voting. It is our money and taxes.
