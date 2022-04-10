Wall Street is to blame for economic woes

It is very annoying that no one questions the methodology of 24/7 Wall St.'s worst places for Blacks to live list. Wall Street itself sowed the seeds by encouraging sourcing overseas and criminally high upper management salaries. Let's take note of the 13,000 wage jobs Deere cut after the recession. Let's take note Waterloo Industries closed and moved several times for incentives. Working in Michigan I drove by empty factories and warehouses in Benton Harbor and Detroit. Then there is Flint, devastated by GM closings. You cannot have a fair society with such wide income and job disparities and last hired were first fired never to return. To Wall Street, Deere, Waterloo Industries, Whirlpool, nothing mattered but profits. Yet they are insulated along with Wall Street from the destruction they caused. Justice is false without a minority middle class, and there will continue to be friction because of economics. Yes, it is "just business" but it encourages racial friction, and Wall Street fails to answer for the devastation it caused, preferring to blame everyone else. It's just business!