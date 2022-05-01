Waiting for the return of 'America First'

Data is available spanning 49 years of Biden's family in government, and notable achievements for the good of all Americans is essentially void. Perhaps voters should have relied less upon media before voting.

Nothing is built back, and clearly nothing is better.

Conversely, Biden's predecessor established a record of policy achievements that benefited the entire U.S. Some didn't like his style, but forget tiptoeing through the D.C. swamp only prolongs ineptitude. As an already successful business-minded, apolitical outsider, he managed problems, as compared to kicking cans and blowing smoke. They've had 245 years to establish "comprehensive immigration law."

Taxpayers should rightfully condemn government, starting with Congress, the creator of $30 trillion in unsustainable debt, the 75,000 page loophole-laden tax code, fundamental issues like border security, failure to intervene in Biden's border debacle, and yet resurrect earmarks? Yeah, that Congress, nearly ruined in 2018 with the "squad."

All we hear from stereotypical politicians and their media is "power," "control," "party." Taxpayers deserve competence and America First again, if we can just hang on. We have a huge mess to clean up this year. Only qualified candidates need apply, and realistically, neither ethnicity or gender are qualifications.

Paul Higgins, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0