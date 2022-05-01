 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Waiting for the return of 'America First'

  • 0
LTE

Data is available spanning 49 years of Biden's family in government, and notable achievements for the good of all Americans is essentially void. Perhaps voters should have relied less upon media before voting.

Nothing is built back, and clearly nothing is better.  

Conversely, Biden's predecessor established a record of policy achievements that benefited the entire U.S. Some didn't like his style, but forget tiptoeing through the D.C. swamp only prolongs ineptitude. As an already successful business-minded, apolitical outsider, he managed problems, as compared to kicking cans and blowing smoke. They've had 245 years to establish "comprehensive immigration law." 

Taxpayers should rightfully condemn government, starting with Congress, the creator of $30 trillion in unsustainable debt, the 75,000 page loophole-laden tax code, fundamental issues like border security, failure to intervene in Biden's border debacle, and yet resurrect earmarks? Yeah, that Congress, nearly ruined in 2018 with the "squad." 

People are also reading…

All we hear from stereotypical politicians and their media is "power," "control," "party." Taxpayers deserve competence and America First again, if we can just hang on. We have a huge mess to clean up this year. Only qualified candidates need apply, and realistically, neither ethnicity or gender are qualifications. 

Paul Higgins, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Earth Day reflections

Earth Day reflections

During Earth Day week, I reflect on why I care about the Earth when I am not directly affected. I live a comfortable retirement lifestyle, vis…

Biden is a thug like Putin

Biden is a thug like Putin

Death can occur instantly, like Putin’s blowing up Ukrainians, or by inches, “death by a thousand cuts” by Joe Biden. He calls Putin a thug, a…

Some real examples of discrimination

Some real examples of discrimination

I’m still in disbelief after reading Dave Smith’s letter about pervasive discrimination against white men. “Being a white male is a guarantee …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News