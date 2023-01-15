 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voucher plan will doom rural schools

LTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that one of her top bills to be passed in 2023 is establishing school vouchers for parents to use to enroll their children in private or parochial schools. Her formula will take approximately $7,500 from each public school for every child attending a private or parochial school.

While this would be a dent in large public schools' budgets, the districts with fewer than 300 students will be in danger of closing. Assuming 10 students from each of the 20 smallest Iowa school districts move to a private or parochial school, this would mean that the public school will lose $75,000 annually.

Many of these school districts are already struggling financially, and a $75,000 loss would be devastating.

So my question is, which of these 20 public schools will have to close? Will it be one of your public schools? Legislators located in these school districts that might close might never be elected again.

Dewitt Jones, Waukee

 

