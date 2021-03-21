Voting should be expanded, not suppressed

When a party has good ideas, ideas that help working people (and people who'd like to be working), that tackle real problems like deteriorating infrastructure and climate change, that party can seek to have all eligible voters vote. When a party's ideas help only the already well off, or entrench culture wars, that party will seek to restrict voting so that it unfairly favors that party. One party in this country is losing in the marketplace of ideas, so they are taking the second tack. Republican-proposed laws, 250 plus of them in 43 states including Iowa, will lead to voter suppression. Voter suppression is a real problem, in contrast to voter fraud, which has been proven in studies and courts of law to be nearly non-existent. We need national laws expanding access to voting, not restrictions that lead to millions losing their voice in this democracy.