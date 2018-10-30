GARY DUNEMAN
WAVERLY --- This year's election is a referendum on Trump. It is also a referendum on the outrageous assault that the Republican Party has leveled against the voting rights of people of color, students, and the poor. The infamous Koch Brothers are financing some of these suppression efforts. They are also a chief funder of the American Legislative Exchange Council. The chief tenet of ALEC when founded in the 1970s was their belief that they did not want all citizens to vote.
Each week brings another horror story on blatant attacks to deny people the right to vote. Check out recent news stories about the tactics in Kansas, North Dakota, Georgia and Florida. The national Republican leaders understand they must cheat to win. The demographics of the United States are against them. It has become increasing clear that there are many within the Republican Party that want a white, male-dominated government.
I do not believe that the ordinary members of the Republican Party agree with that. Unfortunately, their acquiescence to the present leadership has allowed their leaders to change the face and soul of the Republican Party. The Democratic Party wants more voters, not so the Republicans.
