M.R. "MOUSE" SCHMIDT
ELK RUN HEIGHTS --- Iowa House -- 100 members. Republicans: 59; Democrats: 41. Iowa Senate -- 50 members. Republicans: 29; Democrats: 20. No Party: 1.
Republicans in the Iowa House have 18 more votes than Democrats do.
Labor -- The services performed by works (all workers) for wages as distinguished from those rendered by entrepreneurs for profits. This is union and non-union alike.
The following is the votes cast for or against any issues that benefit working males and females, including young people. All Republicans vote against workers' issues 95 percent of the time. The House members vote is 97.4 percent against working people.
If you, your family, friends, relatives, neighbors or anyone you know works for, has worked for, or will ever work for a living, remember this Nov. 6 and again in November 2020.
A working person voting Republican is like a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders. Remember, love your neighbors.
