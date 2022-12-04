 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voters reap spoils of Democratic "victory"

  • 0
LTE

Intending to respond to the sophomoric condescension of Fred Abraham and Steve Corbin’s recent articles offering “sage” advice to Republicans, I decided their professorial ramblings are not worth my time. Instead, I am congratulating the Democrat Party for its political “victory” in the Senate. Here’s their voters’ payback:

  • Biden, clearly mentally impaired, remains, without senatorial inquiry, bought and paid for by the Chinese Communist Party; i.e., he’s a traitor while president. Hunter, his kid, is a conduit for the “Big Man’s” cash. As CCP’s toady, Joe destroyed our southern border. Sex- and fentanyl-pushing gangsters cause more American deaths annually than entire Vietnam War.
  • Families face heat-or-eat decisions because of DP-caused inflation. Debt’s current interest — around $750 billion annually — same as Defense Department budget. No more drilling or mining — Green New Deal/climate change hoaxsters’ food shortage solution? Eat bugs. Really!
  • Gen Z-ers, lied to by Biden and college professors for their vote, continue whining because nobody’s paying their student loans — suckers/prostitutes.
  • Rising vicious crime in Black Hawk County. Feeling safe?

People are also reading…

To the victors go the spoils. Too bad voters can’t eat them.

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden is a laughingstock

Biden is a laughingstock

Everybody is laughing at our president! Most of the time he doesn’t even know where he is or what he is supposed to do. He has trouble reading…

Hunter Biden's laptop is real

Hunter Biden's laptop is real

Toni Bobulinski came on Tucker Carlson's show and said that all that is on the Hunter Biden laptop, the American people should have a right to…

Legislature wants to enslave women

Legislature wants to enslave women

Is there really a division in politics on abortion? The recent vote in Kansas says no. The present restrictive law by the Iowa Legislature pla…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News