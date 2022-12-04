Voters reap spoils of Democratic "victory"

Intending to respond to the sophomoric condescension of Fred Abraham and Steve Corbin’s recent articles offering “sage” advice to Republicans, I decided their professorial ramblings are not worth my time. Instead, I am congratulating the Democrat Party for its political “victory” in the Senate. Here’s their voters’ payback:
- Biden, clearly mentally impaired, remains, without senatorial inquiry, bought and paid for by the Chinese Communist Party; i.e., he’s a traitor while president. Hunter, his kid, is a conduit for the “Big Man’s” cash. As CCP’s toady, Joe destroyed our southern border. Sex- and fentanyl-pushing gangsters cause more American deaths annually than entire Vietnam War.
- Families face heat-or-eat decisions because of DP-caused inflation. Debt’s current interest — around $750 billion annually — same as Defense Department budget. No more drilling or mining — Green New Deal/climate change hoaxsters’ food shortage solution? Eat bugs. Really!
- Gen Z-ers, lied to by Biden and college professors for their vote, continue whining because nobody’s paying their student loans — suckers/prostitutes.
- Rising vicious crime in Black Hawk County. Feeling safe?
To the victors go the spoils. Too bad voters can’t eat them.
Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls